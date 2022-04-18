Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.43. CarGurus reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CARG shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.53. 25,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,253. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,077.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.43.

In other CarGurus news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $75,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,227 over the last three months. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CarGurus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,312,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,940,000 after acquiring an additional 115,026 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CarGurus by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CarGurus by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,100,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,215,000 after acquiring an additional 153,236 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,975 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

