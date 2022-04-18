Young Boys Fan Token (YBO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $118,661.00

Young Boys Fan Token (YBO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last seven days, Young Boys Fan Token has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Young Boys Fan Token has a market cap of $953,105.81 and $118,661.00 worth of Young Boys Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Young Boys Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00002332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00044554 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,052.30 or 0.07480160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,865.58 or 1.00147933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00041694 BTC.

Young Boys Fan Token Profile

Young Boys Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,392 coins.

Buying and Selling Young Boys Fan Token

