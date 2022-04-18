Yield Protocol (YIELD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $59,006.00

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Protocol has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $439,055.60 and $59,006.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

