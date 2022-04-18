Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.15

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.15 and last traded at C$3.07, with a volume of 388064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.92.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$261.68 million and a PE ratio of 5.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.94.

Yangarra Resources ( TSE:YGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$47.41 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.