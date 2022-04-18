Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.34

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 4837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUY. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. CSFB set a $5.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 70,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after buying an additional 4,706,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 418.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 151,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 870.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 1,537,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

