Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on XBC. Eight Capital reissued a neutral rating and set a C$2.75 price target (up previously from C$2.40) on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities lowered Xebec Adsorption from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a hold rating and a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.73.

Shares of XBC stock opened at C$2.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$371.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.33. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of C$1.37 and a 12-month high of C$5.38.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

