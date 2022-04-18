Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Up 69.5% in March

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the March 15th total of 20,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of XELB opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.25.
About Xcel Brands (Get Rating)
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xcel Brands (XELB)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.