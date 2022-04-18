Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Up 69.5% in March

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the March 15th total of 20,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of XELB opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XELB. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 156.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Brands by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 1,105,005 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Brands by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

