Wrapped BNB (WBNB) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $643.94 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and approximately $643.94 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $415.51 or 0.01018210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00044552 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.53 or 0.07436165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,803.65 or 0.99990119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00041619 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,695,666 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.