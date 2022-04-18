WPP plc (LON:WPP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,263.80 ($16.47).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.20) price objective on WPP in a report on Friday, January 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WPP from GBX 1,340 ($17.46) to GBX 1,320 ($17.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.44) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get WPP alerts:

In other news, insider John Rogers sold 105,949 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,045 ($13.62), for a total transaction of £1,107,167.05 ($1,442,750.91). Also, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,033 ($13.46) per share, for a total transaction of £10,330 ($13,461.04).

Shares of WPP stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 978 ($12.74). 3,829,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,421. The stock has a market cap of £10.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,057.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,077.43. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 868.80 ($11.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.05).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. WPP’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

WPP Company Profile (Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.