Woodcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $11,422.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.32 million and $11,422.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001622 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,807.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.02 or 0.07439813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.89 or 0.00271726 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.86 or 0.00827933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014523 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00089903 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.62 or 0.00633750 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.34 or 0.00378219 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

