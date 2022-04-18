WINkLink (WIN) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $274.21 million and $137.18 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00044811 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.56 or 0.07346370 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,691.46 or 0.99959225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00041598 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,780,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

