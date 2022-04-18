WINkLink (WIN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $99.17 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 17th. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $273.60 million and $99.17 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.29 or 0.07523915 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,652.60 or 0.99737190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00050012 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,780,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

