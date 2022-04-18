Wing Finance (WING) Price Down 3.1% This Week

Wing Finance (WING) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $21.21 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for about $8.61 or 0.00021578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00044853 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.93 or 0.07379087 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,922.77 or 1.00000288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00048461 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance's genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance's total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,462,273 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

