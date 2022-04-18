Winder Investment Pte Ltd Purchases 18,817 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 18,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,569,337.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,439,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,629,196.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 25,386 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,592.04.

On Friday, April 8th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 25,673 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,151,397.40.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 17,426 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,461,867.14.

On Monday, April 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 23,659 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,028,522.66.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 29,015 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,472.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 17,429 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,426,215.07.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 20,523 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,633,630.80.

SXT opened at $82.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth about $121,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

