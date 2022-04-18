Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC) Short Interest Down 34.2% in March

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRAC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,517,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,978,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WRAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,039. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96. Williams Rowland Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.12.
Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in financial services, fintech, and technology sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams Rowland Acquisition (WRAC)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Rowland Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Rowland Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.