Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Stake Reduced by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,575,307 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 94,608 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 4.03% of Whiting Petroleum worth $102,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $74,086,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after buying an additional 513,518 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 97.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 443,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,884,000 after buying an additional 218,951 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 45.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,112 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,352,000 after buying an additional 182,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 436.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,612 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after buying an additional 103,008 shares in the last quarter.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WLL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

Shares of WLL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.72. 3,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,385. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.33. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.89.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Whiting Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.