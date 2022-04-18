Whiteheart Market Capitalization Reaches $2.03 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $39,663.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for $228.00 or 0.00573475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

