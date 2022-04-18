WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.29 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 18th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $395.00 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001304 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00049623 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00016087 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005100 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000874 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

