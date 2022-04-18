WeWork (NYSE:WE) Trading Down 6.3%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.24. 13,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,925,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34.

Get WeWork alerts:

In other news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,350,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WeWork (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.