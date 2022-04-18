Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ WWR opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48. Westwater Resources has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $5.70.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Westwater Resources (Get Rating)
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.
