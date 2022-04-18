Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ WWR opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48. Westwater Resources has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 351.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 812,967 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Westwater Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 11.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Westwater Resources by 74.2% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 54,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

