Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.73

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$36.73 and last traded at C$36.65, with a volume of 22891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.27.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTE. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.32.

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$84.67 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.