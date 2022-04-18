Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAI. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 22.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $12.96. 55,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,465. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $17.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

