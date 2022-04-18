Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,099,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $96.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.12, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.03.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

