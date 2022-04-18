Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given New $56.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.87.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $46.35 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.14.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,897,000 after buying an additional 5,556,662 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,759,000 after buying an additional 4,462,674 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

