Wedbush Raises Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target to $160.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $146.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.33.

Get Qualys alerts:

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $147.03 on Thursday. Qualys has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $150.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 82.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.86.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $1,078,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,097. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 23.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Qualys by 90.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Qualys by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Qualys by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Qualys by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.