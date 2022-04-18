WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $103.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.69. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $105.43.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.