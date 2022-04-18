Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $301.25

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $301.25 and last traded at $301.25, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $301.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.19.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 81.94%.

About Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

