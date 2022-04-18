Waters (NYSE:WAT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $291.92

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $291.92 and last traded at $292.02, with a volume of 6176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 318,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,582,000 after buying an additional 57,693 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,870,000 after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

