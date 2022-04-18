Wanchain (WAN) Tops One Day Volume of $2.25 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Wanchain has a market cap of $89.54 million and $2.25 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00189862 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00039867 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.55 or 0.00378065 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00047063 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

