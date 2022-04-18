Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Reduced by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,281,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,605,103. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average is $48.47. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $55.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

