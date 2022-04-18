Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Short Interest Update

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the March 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of VYCO opened at $0.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. Vycor Medical has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.25.
Vycor Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
