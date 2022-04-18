Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Short Interest Update

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the March 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of VYCO opened at $0.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. Vycor Medical has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.25.

Vycor Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vycor Medical, Inc designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Vycor Medical and NovaVision. The Vycor Medical segment provides devices for neurosurgery comprising ViewSite Brain Access System, a retraction and access system for brain and spine surgeries.

