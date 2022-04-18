VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.69

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 459469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VTEX shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on VTEX in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. VTEX had a negative net margin of 48.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

