Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Volta stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 68,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,622. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. Volta has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Volta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Volta by 12,927.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Volta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,356,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLTA has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Volta from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

About Volta

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

