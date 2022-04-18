Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:VLTA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 68,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,622. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Volta has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $14.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLTA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Volta in the 4th quarter valued at $7,616,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Volta in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,356,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Volta during the 4th quarter worth about $3,402,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Volta by 820.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 212,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 189,327 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Volta by 1,708.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 181,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLTA. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Volta from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Volta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

