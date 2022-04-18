Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €308.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($334.78) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($271.74) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($255.43) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($201.09) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($304.35) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($243.48) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €244.19 ($265.42).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €148.98 ($161.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Volkswagen has a one year low of €131.30 ($142.72) and a one year high of €248.00 ($269.57). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €162.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €177.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion and a PE ratio of 5.03.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

