VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 702,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE VZIO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 62,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,787. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.65. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.05.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.86 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $577,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,812,800.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $44,352,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in VIZIO by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,129,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,942,000 after acquiring an additional 116,090 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in VIZIO by 752.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 950,690 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in VIZIO by 19.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,013,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 167,068 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 24.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 866,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,394,000 after acquiring an additional 169,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

