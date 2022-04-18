VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 702,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NYSE VZIO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 62,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,787. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.65. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.05.
VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.86 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $44,352,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in VIZIO by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,129,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,942,000 after acquiring an additional 116,090 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in VIZIO by 752.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 950,690 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in VIZIO by 19.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,013,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 167,068 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 24.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 866,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,394,000 after acquiring an additional 169,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
VZIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.
VIZIO Company Profile (Get Rating)
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VIZIO (VZIO)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.