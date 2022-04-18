Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Update

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the March 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCZ. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 89,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NCZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,706. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

