Virgin Money UK’s (VMUK) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VMUK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays downgraded Virgin Money UK to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.26) to GBX 225 ($2.93) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.39) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Virgin Money UK to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.19) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 228.11 ($2.97).

Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 166.85 ($2.17) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 181.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 183.63. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 151.05 ($1.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11.

In other news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £51,300 ($66,849.10).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

