VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $21.06 million and $3.40 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001044 BTC on major exchanges.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

