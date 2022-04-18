Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of Victory Capital stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.31. 7,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,778. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,135,008,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 2,470.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,501,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,293 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 990,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,686,000 after acquiring an additional 621,868 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,016,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,114,000 after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,114,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

