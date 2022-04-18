Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.99

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 8625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

RBOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.56 and a quick ratio of 28.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.33.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,830 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $27,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 136,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,565.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $36,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,240 shares of company stock worth $109,672.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

