Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Update

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the March 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vext Science in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS VEXTF opened at 0.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.48. Vext Science has a 12 month low of 0.32 and a 12 month high of 0.86.

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. The company is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

