Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives $26.33 Average PT from Analysts

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

VERU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veru by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Veru during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in Veru during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Veru during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Veru during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veru stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 659,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,076,732. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -64.75 and a beta of 0.49. Veru has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veru will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

