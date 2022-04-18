Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives $54.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vericel by 186.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vericel by 10.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Vericel in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $36.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.24 and a beta of 1.87. Vericel has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

