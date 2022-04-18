Ventyx Biosciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VTYX) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Ventyx Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 19th. Ventyx Biosciences had issued 9,472,656 shares in its IPO on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $151,562,496 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research analysts have commented on VTYX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.14. Ventyx Biosciences has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTYX. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $7,800,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,854,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $932,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

