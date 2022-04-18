Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives $5.98 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.98.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of VLDR stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $2.01. 77,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,651,606. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45. Velodyne Lidar has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $16.11.

Velodyne Lidar ( NASDAQ:VLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 345.08% and a negative return on equity of 63.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Barnhart sold 20,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $43,396.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,101,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,152.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 7,619,956 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $15,239,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 95,000 shares of company stock worth $210,200 and sold 25,771,575 shares worth $59,483,807. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 188,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 60,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

