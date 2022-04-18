Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CFO Sells $14,786.46 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) CFO Andrew Hamer sold 6,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $14,786.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 991,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,639.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of VLDR opened at $2.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 345.08% and a negative return on equity of 63.01%. The company had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLDR. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.