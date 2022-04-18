Velo 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.25 Million (VELO)

Velo (VELO) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Velo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velo has traded 51% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velo has a market capitalization of $73.69 million and approximately $13.25 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044764 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.91 or 0.07390588 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,222.82 or 0.99995972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041849 BTC.

About Velo

Velo’s total supply is 28,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. The official website for Velo is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

