Velas (VLX) Price Down 12.3% This Week

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Velas has a total market cap of $456.47 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000506 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002171 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004287 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000223 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,288,724,265 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

