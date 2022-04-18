Veil (VEIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $674,296.43

Veil (VEIL) traded down 60.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Veil has a total market capitalization of $674,296.43 and $217.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded 58.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,693.63 or 0.99836036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00058284 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.23 or 0.00263067 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.94 or 0.00340873 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.00158254 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00092135 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011722 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004260 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.